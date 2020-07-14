WOW!! hold your breath !! your search is over** you will be pleasantly shocked** loaded** contemporary** luxury 3 level 2 car garage townhouse** gourmet kitchen** w/granite counters** steel appliances** open floor plan** cizy 3- sided fireplace**in living room** luxury master bath with soaking tub** finished basement** 2 car attached garage** community pool ** near lake forest mall 270**ICC trail tot lot**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have any available units?
521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.