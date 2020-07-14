All apartments in Gaithersburg
521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET

521 Whetstone Glen Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

521 Whetstone Glen Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
WOW!! hold your breath !! your search is over** you will be pleasantly shocked** loaded** contemporary** luxury 3 level 2 car garage townhouse** gourmet kitchen** w/granite counters** steel appliances** open floor plan** cizy 3- sided fireplace**in living room** luxury master bath with soaking tub** finished basement** 2 car attached garage** community pool ** near lake forest mall 270**ICC trail tot lot**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have any available units?
521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have?
Some of 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offers parking.
Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET has a pool.
Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
