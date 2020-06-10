462 LADY FERN PLACE

Amenities
Exquisite TH in popular Watkins Mill Town Center. Built in 2010 this home has HW flrs, 2 sided gas FPL, upgraded carpeting, HUGE open kitchen w/ over sized island w/granite,wall oven, gas cook top, Mast BR has his/Hers walk in closets, LUXURY master BATH with large soaking tub and sep walk-in shower and dual sinks. Overlooks treed conservation area!! ** VERY SHORT WALK to MARC train and 270 access ** ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.