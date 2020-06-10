462 LADY FERN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exquisite TH in popular Watkins Mill Town Center. Built in 2010 this home has HW flrs, 2 sided gas FPL, upgraded carpeting, HUGE open kitchen w/ over sized island w/granite,wall oven, gas cook top, Mast BR has his/Hers walk in closets, LUXURY master BATH with large soaking tub and sep walk-in shower and dual sinks. Overlooks treed conservation area!! ** VERY SHORT WALK to MARC train and 270 access ** ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.