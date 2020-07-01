43 Napa Valley Rd

Amenities

Spacious 3BR/3.5 BA Townhouse in Gaithersburg. Step into a size-able living room with separate dining. There is a massive eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Upstairs the master bedroom has dual closets and a private bath. There is also a private deck off of the bedroom. An additional two bedrooms have access to a full hall bath. Enjoy the added living space of the lower level of the home which has an added room with a working wood fireplace and separate laundry/storage area.



-Neighborhood amenities of skate park, tennis court, basketball court, and access to swim club

-Close to Rt. 200, I-270, I-370 and Metro

-Close to fine dining/shopping



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



No Pets Allowed



