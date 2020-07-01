All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

43 Napa Valley Rd

43 Napa Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

43 Napa Valley Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Spacious 3BR/3.5 BA Townhouse in Gaithersburg. Step into a size-able living room with separate dining. There is a massive eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Upstairs the master bedroom has dual closets and a private bath. There is also a private deck off of the bedroom. An additional two bedrooms have access to a full hall bath. Enjoy the added living space of the lower level of the home which has an added room with a working wood fireplace and separate laundry/storage area.

-Neighborhood amenities of skate park, tennis court, basketball court, and access to swim club
-Close to Rt. 200, I-270, I-370 and Metro
-Close to fine dining/shopping

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Napa Valley Rd have any available units?
43 Napa Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Napa Valley Rd have?
Some of 43 Napa Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Napa Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
43 Napa Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Napa Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 43 Napa Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 43 Napa Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 43 Napa Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 43 Napa Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Napa Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Napa Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 43 Napa Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 43 Napa Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 43 Napa Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Napa Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Napa Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

