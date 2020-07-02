All apartments in Gaithersburg
422 Little Quarry Rd
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

422 Little Quarry Rd

422 Little Quarry Road · No Longer Available
Location

422 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
422 Little Quarry
Spectacular 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome in Gaithersburg! Walk on inside to an open living and dining room with laminate flooring, gas fireplace, a hall bath, and lots of space for your furniture! A functional kitchen with matching white appliances, plenty of counter/cabinet space for storage, and a dishwasher. A beautiful courtyard outside makes a perfect spot for entertaining and provides easy access to your two car detached garage! Upstairs you will find your bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom provides ample closet space and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, soaking tub, and separate stand up glass shower. There are also two additional bedrooms with updated wall to wall carpeting, more closet space. Downstairs you will find a finished basement for more open space. There is a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience along with an additional full bathroom!

~ Community offers a pool, tennis courts, and additional parking!

~ 3 minute walk to Quarry Pond Park!

~ Minutes from Shopping and Restaurants! Directly in the middle of SR-124, SR-119, and SR-28!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5249153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Little Quarry Rd have any available units?
422 Little Quarry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Little Quarry Rd have?
Some of 422 Little Quarry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Little Quarry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
422 Little Quarry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Little Quarry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Little Quarry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 422 Little Quarry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 422 Little Quarry Rd offers parking.
Does 422 Little Quarry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Little Quarry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Little Quarry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 422 Little Quarry Rd has a pool.
Does 422 Little Quarry Rd have accessible units?
No, 422 Little Quarry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Little Quarry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Little Quarry Rd has units with dishwashers.

