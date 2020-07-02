422 Little Quarry Rd

Amenities

422 Little Quarry

Spectacular 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome in Gaithersburg! Walk on inside to an open living and dining room with laminate flooring, gas fireplace, a hall bath, and lots of space for your furniture! A functional kitchen with matching white appliances, plenty of counter/cabinet space for storage, and a dishwasher. A beautiful courtyard outside makes a perfect spot for entertaining and provides easy access to your two car detached garage! Upstairs you will find your bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom provides ample closet space and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, soaking tub, and separate stand up glass shower. There are also two additional bedrooms with updated wall to wall carpeting, more closet space. Downstairs you will find a finished basement for more open space. There is a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience along with an additional full bathroom!



~ Community offers a pool, tennis courts, and additional parking!



~ 3 minute walk to Quarry Pond Park!



~ Minutes from Shopping and Restaurants! Directly in the middle of SR-124, SR-119, and SR-28!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



