Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 412 SKIDMORE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
412 SKIDMORE BLVD
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
412 SKIDMORE BLVD
412 Skidmore Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
412 Skidmore Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Originally the model home. Garage converted to original builders office office, Bump out upgrade front and back, 4th level Loft. Minutes to Shady Grove Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD have any available units?
412 SKIDMORE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 412 SKIDMORE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
412 SKIDMORE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 SKIDMORE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD offers parking.
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD have a pool?
No, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 SKIDMORE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 SKIDMORE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Similar Pages
Gaithersburg 1 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Gaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America