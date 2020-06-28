340 PARKVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Stunning 3 Level Brick townhome in The Parklands showcases an Inviting and Sought after Open Floor plan with Over-Sized Windows, letting in an Abundance of Natural Light! This 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Gem has gorgeous Refined Hardwoods, Modern/Gourmet Kitchen that Boasts a Lovely Island with Granite Counters, Breakfast bar, and all Stainless Appliances! Fall in love with this massive Master Bedroom w/ Complimentary Sitting Area, His & Her's Walk-In Closets, and Spa-Like En-Suite Bath. Spacious additional 2 bedrooms and 2 Baths located on upper level Like. Guest suite with its own full bathroom on the lower level. Eye Opening Entry with Luxurious Family Room, Foyer, Powder Room. Every day is like a Holiday amenities: Community Pool, Tennis courts, Clubhouse with party hall, Exercise room, tot lots and much more. Enjoy a walk to the MARC, mins to Downtown and the Kentland~s! Seconds away from new I-270 exit in the working and about to open soon