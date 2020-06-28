All apartments in Gaithersburg
340 PARKVIEW AVENUE

Location

340 Parkview Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning 3 Level Brick townhome in The Parklands showcases an Inviting and Sought after Open Floor plan with Over-Sized Windows, letting in an Abundance of Natural Light! This 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Gem has gorgeous Refined Hardwoods, Modern/Gourmet Kitchen that Boasts a Lovely Island with Granite Counters, Breakfast bar, and all Stainless Appliances! Fall in love with this massive Master Bedroom w/ Complimentary Sitting Area, His & Her's Walk-In Closets, and Spa-Like En-Suite Bath. Spacious additional 2 bedrooms and 2 Baths located on upper level Like. Guest suite with its own full bathroom on the lower level. Eye Opening Entry with Luxurious Family Room, Foyer, Powder Room. Every day is like a Holiday amenities: Community Pool, Tennis courts, Clubhouse with party hall, Exercise room, tot lots and much more. Enjoy a walk to the MARC, mins to Downtown and the Kentland~s! Seconds away from new I-270 exit in the working and about to open soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
340 PARKVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
340 PARKVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 PARKVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
