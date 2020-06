Amenities

Fully Furnished as seen in pics. large 2BR unit. Master bath complete with custom tile and newer granite countertop. Hardwood floors in spacious living areas and newer carpet in bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, newer recessed and under cabinet lighting. Custom built-ins in living and dining rooms. New recessed and track lighting.