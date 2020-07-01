174 KENDRICK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

THREE BEDROOMS, Security Building, NO STAIRS...Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout! New Designer Paint! Large Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace, Over 1200 SF!! Nearby Apartments under 1000 sf. and only 2 BR's!! HURRY. Private Patio backs to beautiful Trees. Master Bedroom is Large with Walk in Closet and Huge Master Baththat features a Jacuzzi Tub and Walk in Shower and double Sinks. This place is just steps from all the Kentlands Shopping and Restaurants. Condo Fee, Taxes, Water, Parking All INCLUDED!!