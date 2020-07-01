All apartments in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD
174 KENDRICK PLACE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

174 KENDRICK PLACE

174 Kendrick Place · No Longer Available
Location

174 Kendrick Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
THREE BEDROOMS, Security Building, NO STAIRS...Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout! New Designer Paint! Large Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace, Over 1200 SF!! Nearby Apartments under 1000 sf. and only 2 BR's!! HURRY. Private Patio backs to beautiful Trees. Master Bedroom is Large with Walk in Closet and Huge Master Baththat features a Jacuzzi Tub and Walk in Shower and double Sinks. This place is just steps from all the Kentlands Shopping and Restaurants. Condo Fee, Taxes, Water, Parking All INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 KENDRICK PLACE have any available units?
174 KENDRICK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 KENDRICK PLACE have?
Some of 174 KENDRICK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 KENDRICK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
174 KENDRICK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 KENDRICK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 174 KENDRICK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 174 KENDRICK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 174 KENDRICK PLACE offers parking.
Does 174 KENDRICK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 KENDRICK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 KENDRICK PLACE have a pool?
No, 174 KENDRICK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 174 KENDRICK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 174 KENDRICK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 174 KENDRICK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 KENDRICK PLACE has units with dishwashers.

