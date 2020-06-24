Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

17 Granite Pl #395, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - Absolutely Stunning, Ultra-Spacious 1648 sqft, Dual-Master-Suite, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in the Sought-After Colonnade Condominium located in the Kentlands! 3rd Floor unit with Extended Balcony Overlooking the Pool Features Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Wood Floors, High Ceilings and Two-Tone Paint. Kitchen Overlooks the Living Room with Hardwood Floors and Cozy Fireplace surrounded by Built-Ins. Walk out from the Living Room or either bedroom onto the Extended Balcony Overlooking the Pool and Courtyard Master Suite has On-Suite Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub and Shower, and Spacious Walk in Closet, and direct access to balcony. Second Bedroom features On-Suite Bath with Dual Vanity, Walk in Closet and direct access to balcony as well. . There is an Additional Powder Room accessed from the Living Room/Kitchen for Guest Use. Unit features Garage Parking, Laundry Room in Unit and Elevator in the Building. Amenity rich building includes Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Meeting Areas, a Library and "Max's Pub". 2+ year lease preferred. $35 per adult application fee.



(RLNE5406918)