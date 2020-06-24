All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

17 Granite Pl #395

17 Granite Place · No Longer Available
Location

17 Granite Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
17 Granite Pl #395, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - Absolutely Stunning, Ultra-Spacious 1648 sqft, Dual-Master-Suite, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in the Sought-After Colonnade Condominium located in the Kentlands! 3rd Floor unit with Extended Balcony Overlooking the Pool Features Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Wood Floors, High Ceilings and Two-Tone Paint. Kitchen Overlooks the Living Room with Hardwood Floors and Cozy Fireplace surrounded by Built-Ins. Walk out from the Living Room or either bedroom onto the Extended Balcony Overlooking the Pool and Courtyard Master Suite has On-Suite Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub and Shower, and Spacious Walk in Closet, and direct access to balcony. Second Bedroom features On-Suite Bath with Dual Vanity, Walk in Closet and direct access to balcony as well. . There is an Additional Powder Room accessed from the Living Room/Kitchen for Guest Use. Unit features Garage Parking, Laundry Room in Unit and Elevator in the Building. Amenity rich building includes Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Meeting Areas, a Library and "Max's Pub". 2+ year lease preferred. $35 per adult application fee.

(RLNE5406918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Granite Pl #395 have any available units?
17 Granite Pl #395 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Granite Pl #395 have?
Some of 17 Granite Pl #395's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Granite Pl #395 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Granite Pl #395 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Granite Pl #395 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Granite Pl #395 is pet friendly.
Does 17 Granite Pl #395 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Granite Pl #395 offers parking.
Does 17 Granite Pl #395 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Granite Pl #395 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Granite Pl #395 have a pool?
Yes, 17 Granite Pl #395 has a pool.
Does 17 Granite Pl #395 have accessible units?
No, 17 Granite Pl #395 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Granite Pl #395 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Granite Pl #395 does not have units with dishwashers.

