Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Lovely end unit with ground level entrance**Updated kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile and space for table**Unit will be freshly painted throughout**Carpets will be cleaned**Pergo flooring in living/dining room**Updated bath with ceramic tile and granite vanity top**Full size washer and dryer in unit**Cozy fireplace in living room**Large rear patio**Sorry, no pets over 25 lbs**Property available immediately.