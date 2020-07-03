All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 128 LAMONT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
128 LAMONT LANE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

128 LAMONT LANE

128 Lamont Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Lamont Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great commuter location seconds to Sam Eig/370/270 and right across the street from shopping center with grocery store,restaurants,Starbucks etc..,It has a table space kitchen, sep dining rm with hardwoods and walk out to fenced rear, finsihed basment, HOA cuts the grass. ** Noahs PPPMC has its own in-house maint dept for quick repair turn around and 24 hour emergency response. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 LAMONT LANE have any available units?
128 LAMONT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 LAMONT LANE have?
Some of 128 LAMONT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 LAMONT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
128 LAMONT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 LAMONT LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 LAMONT LANE is pet friendly.
Does 128 LAMONT LANE offer parking?
No, 128 LAMONT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 128 LAMONT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 LAMONT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 LAMONT LANE have a pool?
No, 128 LAMONT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 128 LAMONT LANE have accessible units?
No, 128 LAMONT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 128 LAMONT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 LAMONT LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America