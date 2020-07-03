128 LAMONT LANE

Amenities
Great commuter location seconds to Sam Eig/370/270 and right across the street from shopping center with grocery store,restaurants,Starbucks etc..,It has a table space kitchen, sep dining rm with hardwoods and walk out to fenced rear, finsihed basment, HOA cuts the grass. ** Noahs PPPMC has its own in-house maint dept for quick repair turn around and 24 hour emergency response. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.