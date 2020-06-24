118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Tenant occupied. Must make an appointment. Tenants are ready t o move-out. Walk to Kentlands, Lakelands, Shopping, Restaurants, Movie theater and grocery. Lease this fabulous wide-end unit TH w/3 sides of windows, wood floors on main & upper level, Large step-down living room w/architectural columns, separate dining room, table-space kitchen w/loads of counter space & walk-in pantry. Deck backs to open space. FINISHED lower level w/wet bar & walk out to a fenced yard. New roof, New HVAC and New appliances. Available from 04/01/2020 or sooner. Contact LA for more details.