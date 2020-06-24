All apartments in Gaithersburg
118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE
118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE

Location

118 Fountain Green Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Tenant occupied. Must make an appointment. Tenants are ready t o move-out. Walk to Kentlands, Lakelands, Shopping, Restaurants, Movie theater and grocery. Lease this fabulous wide-end unit TH w/3 sides of windows, wood floors on main & upper level, Large step-down living room w/architectural columns, separate dining room, table-space kitchen w/loads of counter space & walk-in pantry. Deck backs to open space. FINISHED lower level w/wet bar & walk out to a fenced yard. New roof, New HVAC and New appliances. Available from 04/01/2020 or sooner. Contact LA for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have any available units?
118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have?
Some of 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE offer parking?
No, 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have a pool?
No, 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE has units with dishwashers.

