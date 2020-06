Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated Cape Cod in the heart of Gaithersburg. This property offer 3br, 3fb, 1hb, updated sun filled kitchen and baths, separate living room, new carpet and fresh paint through out. Large rear deck and back yard great for entertaining, plenty of storage and parking. Property is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. Minutes to NIST, 124, I 270 and MARC.



(RLNE4432829)