Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

East of Market

100 Holling Drive · (301) 246-8007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LET US SHOW YOU AROUND, virtually! View our property website for 5-star reviews and LIVE rates & availability on flexiblie lease terms! Open 6 days a week to assist you in your move!
Location

100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD 21701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,887

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East of Market.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
East of Market is a luxury LEED and ENERGY STAR certified residential community built offering contemporary living in an unbeatable location! At East of Market, located in Frederick, Maryland, you will have peace of mind about where you live as you save on energy costs and do your part to help sustain environmental resources. We offer easy access to a variety of restaurants, parks and charming local attractions. Our beautifully appointed one and two bedroom floor plans offer spacious interiors with built-in tech stations, hardwood style floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and much more! Our eco-savvy and pet friendly lifestyle offers impressive amenities, such as climate controlled bike storage, electric car charging station, on-site recycling and alternate transportation options. This exciting and cutting edge luxury community is welcoming new residents now! Call today for additional details on reserving your apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $125/month. Garage with paired parking, On-site EV charging stations and complimentary climate controlled bicycle storage. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East of Market have any available units?
East of Market has 6 units available starting at $1,521 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does East of Market have?
Some of East of Market's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East of Market currently offering any rent specials?
East of Market is offering the following rent specials: LET US SHOW YOU AROUND, virtually! View our property website for 5-star reviews and LIVE rates & availability on flexiblie lease terms! Open 6 days a week to assist you in your move!
Is East of Market pet-friendly?
Yes, East of Market is pet friendly.
Does East of Market offer parking?
Yes, East of Market offers parking.
Does East of Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, East of Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does East of Market have a pool?
Yes, East of Market has a pool.
Does East of Market have accessible units?
No, East of Market does not have accessible units.
Does East of Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East of Market has units with dishwashers.
