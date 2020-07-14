Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

East of Market is a luxury LEED and ENERGY STAR certified residential community built offering contemporary living in an unbeatable location! At East of Market, located in Frederick, Maryland, you will have peace of mind about where you live as you save on energy costs and do your part to help sustain environmental resources. We offer easy access to a variety of restaurants, parks and charming local attractions. Our beautifully appointed one and two bedroom floor plans offer spacious interiors with built-in tech stations, hardwood style floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and much more! Our eco-savvy and pet friendly lifestyle offers impressive amenities, such as climate controlled bike storage, electric car charging station, on-site recycling and alternate transportation options. This exciting and cutting edge luxury community is welcoming new residents now! Call today for additional details on reserving your apartment home!