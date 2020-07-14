Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room e-payments game room internet access internet cafe pool table

Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C., Baltimore plus nearby Leesburg, Gettysburg and Harpers Ferry, The Retreat at Market Square is close to everything and a retreat from it all. Our stunning apartment community provides spacious one, two, and three bedroom contemporary residences that have been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our luxury apartments offer condo like finishes such as designer kitchens, elegant double crown molding, private screened-in balconies, sunrooms, full sized washer and dryer and attached garages. Our Community is Fredericks first Live, Shop, Dine & Play community located across from Wegmans in Market Square. Love where you live with amenities such as a resort-style saline pool with lap lanes, controlled access buildings with elevators, a 24/HR iMac business center, gastro pub and much more. As a NAHB Research Center Green Certified community, we are proud to provide our residents with lower utility bills and healthier living environments. Your Retreat awaitsOff 15 at the Route 26 Walkersville exit at Market Square!