Frederick, MD
The Retreat at Market Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Retreat at Market Square

300 Cormorant Place · (865) 407-2717
Location

300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD 21701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3103 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 2406 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 2219 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Market Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C., Baltimore plus nearby Leesburg, Gettysburg and Harpers Ferry, The Retreat at Market Square is close to everything and a retreat from it all. Our stunning apartment community provides spacious one, two, and three bedroom contemporary residences that have been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our luxury apartments offer condo like finishes such as designer kitchens, elegant double crown molding, private screened-in balconies, sunrooms, full sized washer and dryer and attached garages. Our Community is Fredericks first Live, Shop, Dine & Play community located across from Wegmans in Market Square. Love where you live with amenities such as a resort-style saline pool with lap lanes, controlled access buildings with elevators, a 24/HR iMac business center, gastro pub and much more. As a NAHB Research Center Green Certified community, we are proud to provide our residents with lower utility bills and healthier living environments. Your Retreat awaitsOff 15 at the Route 26 Walkersville exit at Market Square!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Move-in Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, parking garage $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Market Square have any available units?
The Retreat at Market Square has 15 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Market Square have?
Some of The Retreat at Market Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Market Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Market Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Market Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Market Square is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Market Square offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Market Square offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Market Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Market Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Market Square have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Market Square has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Market Square have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Market Square does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Market Square have units with dishwashers?
No, The Retreat at Market Square does not have units with dishwashers.
