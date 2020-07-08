All apartments in Forestville
7208 Donnell Place.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

7208 Donnell Place

7208 Donnell Place · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE HEAT!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Holly Hill Condo Condominiums. Recently renovated, full kitchen, hard wood floor dinning room, living room and spacious balcony. Dishwasher, Central HVAC system, laundry is on site. Pet friendly for cats and dogs under 20 lbs.

Short distance to Penn Mar Shopping Center, Centre at Forestville and restaurants and close to MD rout 4 and I-495

!! All Utilities Included.

For inquiries and appointments, please contact us at

(202) 562-2779
www.Robtco.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7208 Donnell Place have any available units?
7208 Donnell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 7208 Donnell Place have?
Some of 7208 Donnell Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Donnell Place currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Donnell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Donnell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 Donnell Place is pet friendly.
Does 7208 Donnell Place offer parking?
No, 7208 Donnell Place does not offer parking.
Does 7208 Donnell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Donnell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Donnell Place have a pool?
No, 7208 Donnell Place does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Donnell Place have accessible units?
No, 7208 Donnell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Donnell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 Donnell Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 Donnell Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7208 Donnell Place has units with air conditioning.

