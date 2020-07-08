7208 Donnell Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE HEAT!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!



Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Holly Hill Condo Condominiums. Recently renovated, full kitchen, hard wood floor dinning room, living room and spacious balcony. Dishwasher, Central HVAC system, laundry is on site. Pet friendly for cats and dogs under 20 lbs.



Short distance to Penn Mar Shopping Center, Centre at Forestville and restaurants and close to MD rout 4 and I-495



!! All Utilities Included.



For inquiries and appointments, please contact us at



(202) 562-2779

www.Robtco.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.