849 Arncliffe Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Essex. Completely renovated with all new, white kitchen with granite counter tops. All stainless steel appliances.



Bathrooms are also completely renovated with a luxury bathroom on the top floor.



Vinyl wood flooring on main level. All new carpet throughout.



Basement has a living area with a walk out and new bathroom.



Washer and dryer in the basement. Basement also has lots of storage.



Dedicated parking in rear of home. Fenced backyard.



Photos do not do this home justice!

Home is unfurnished.



Dogs allowed with a pet deposit. No cats.



Absolutely no smoking.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



We welcome all qualified applicants, including Section 8. Apply online at www.moonstoneprop.com