All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 849 Arncliffe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
849 Arncliffe Road
Last updated May 4 2019 at 3:53 AM

849 Arncliffe Road

849 Arncliffe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

849 Arncliffe Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Essex. Completely renovated with all new, white kitchen with granite counter tops. All stainless steel appliances.

Bathrooms are also completely renovated with a luxury bathroom on the top floor.

Vinyl wood flooring on main level. All new carpet throughout.

Basement has a living area with a walk out and new bathroom.

Washer and dryer in the basement. Basement also has lots of storage.

Dedicated parking in rear of home. Fenced backyard.

Photos do not do this home justice!
Home is unfurnished.

Dogs allowed with a pet deposit. No cats.

Absolutely no smoking.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

We welcome all qualified applicants, including Section 8. Apply online at www.moonstoneprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Arncliffe Road have any available units?
849 Arncliffe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Arncliffe Road have?
Some of 849 Arncliffe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Arncliffe Road currently offering any rent specials?
849 Arncliffe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Arncliffe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 Arncliffe Road is pet friendly.
Does 849 Arncliffe Road offer parking?
Yes, 849 Arncliffe Road offers parking.
Does 849 Arncliffe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 Arncliffe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Arncliffe Road have a pool?
No, 849 Arncliffe Road does not have a pool.
Does 849 Arncliffe Road have accessible units?
No, 849 Arncliffe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Arncliffe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 Arncliffe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College