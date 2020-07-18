421 Riverside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

3BR/2BA Single Detached Home in Essex - Charming 3 bedroom SFH in Backriver Heights boasts hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block countertops. A finished lower level offers additional living space plus a full bath and washer/dryer. The fenced yard and private driveway provide convenient off-street parking and outdoor living space. Located close to Cox's Point Park with public boat launch and fishing pier.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE2099182)