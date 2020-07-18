All apartments in Essex
421 Riverside Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

421 Riverside Dr

421 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Riverside Drive, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
3BR/2BA Single Detached Home in Essex - Charming 3 bedroom SFH in Backriver Heights boasts hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block countertops. A finished lower level offers additional living space plus a full bath and washer/dryer. The fenced yard and private driveway provide convenient off-street parking and outdoor living space. Located close to Cox's Point Park with public boat launch and fishing pier.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2099182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

