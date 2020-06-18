All apartments in Essex
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

2025 Tred Avon Rd

2025 Tred Avon Road · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2025 Tred Avon Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a light-filled living area. Open eat-in kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances leading to a rear covered deck and huge yard perfect for entertaining. Relaxing bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a modern full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Large unfinished basement allows for tons of added storage and includes a full size washer/dryer! Located just across from the waterfront with easy access to marinas, shopping, and restaurants!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5670034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Tred Avon Rd have any available units?
2025 Tred Avon Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Tred Avon Rd have?
Some of 2025 Tred Avon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Tred Avon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Tred Avon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Tred Avon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Tred Avon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Tred Avon Rd offer parking?
No, 2025 Tred Avon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Tred Avon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Tred Avon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Tred Avon Rd have a pool?
No, 2025 Tred Avon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Tred Avon Rd have accessible units?
No, 2025 Tred Avon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Tred Avon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Tred Avon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
