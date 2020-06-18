Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a light-filled living area. Open eat-in kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances leading to a rear covered deck and huge yard perfect for entertaining. Relaxing bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a modern full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Large unfinished basement allows for tons of added storage and includes a full size washer/dryer! Located just across from the waterfront with easy access to marinas, shopping, and restaurants!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5670034)