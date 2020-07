Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 2 bedroom with a finished basement that could be a 3rd bedroom! Parking pad can accommodate 2 cars. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and prep space for your inner Chef. New appliances are waiting for you & your gourmet ideas. Enjoy the sunroom off the kitchen or front porch year round! Ready for a June 1 move in. W/ central AC you'll stay cool this year!Close to Rt 702, Eastern Ave & 695.