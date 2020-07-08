Welcome to this three bedroom middle towhome in Ellicott City. Priced below market value. New Carpet throughout and freshly painted. New Refrigerator and Stove to be installed as well. Fist floor features large open floor plan with slider to rear deck. Relax in the finished basement with the cozy fireplace and walkout slider. Upsatirs features a measter bedroom with private bath. Some work still be performed but get a look before it is fully ready. Wont last long. Must use PM application and lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 8865 MANAHAN DR have?
Some of 8865 MANAHAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
