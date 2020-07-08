All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 8865 MANAHAN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
8865 MANAHAN DR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

8865 MANAHAN DR

8865 Manahan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8865 Manahan Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this three bedroom middle towhome in Ellicott City. Priced below market value. New Carpet throughout and freshly painted. New Refrigerator and Stove to be installed as well. Fist floor features large open floor plan with slider to rear deck. Relax in the finished basement with the cozy fireplace and walkout slider. Upsatirs features a measter bedroom with private bath. Some work still be performed but get a look before it is fully ready. Wont last long. Must use PM application and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8865 MANAHAN DR have any available units?
8865 MANAHAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8865 MANAHAN DR have?
Some of 8865 MANAHAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8865 MANAHAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
8865 MANAHAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 MANAHAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 8865 MANAHAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8865 MANAHAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 8865 MANAHAN DR offers parking.
Does 8865 MANAHAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 MANAHAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 MANAHAN DR have a pool?
No, 8865 MANAHAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 8865 MANAHAN DR have accessible units?
No, 8865 MANAHAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 MANAHAN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8865 MANAHAN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8865 MANAHAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8865 MANAHAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21042
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College