8865 MANAHAN DR

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this three bedroom middle towhome in Ellicott City. Priced below market value. New Carpet throughout and freshly painted. New Refrigerator and Stove to be installed as well. Fist floor features large open floor plan with slider to rear deck. Relax in the finished basement with the cozy fireplace and walkout slider. Upsatirs features a measter bedroom with private bath. Some work still be performed but get a look before it is fully ready. Wont last long. Must use PM application and lease.