8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Showing the space of a single-family home, this end-of-group townhome boasts over 2,340 sqft, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a voluminous family room, an open dining room, and a center kitchen creating the perfect social hub when entertaining. The chef's kitchen hosts a curved breakfast bar and island, enriched 42" maple cabinetry, granite counters with complementing mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a brilliant morning room with a dry bar hutch and atrium door access to the low maintenance Trex deck overlooking trees. Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet, a lighted ceiling fan, and a private bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate shower, and a tile surround soaking tub. Adding to the fun, the entry lower level is completed a family room with recessed lighting and extra storage.