Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE

8643 Enoch Pratt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8643 Enoch Pratt Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Showing the space of a single-family home, this end-of-group townhome boasts over 2,340 sqft, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a voluminous family room, an open dining room, and a center kitchen creating the perfect social hub when entertaining. The chef's kitchen hosts a curved breakfast bar and island, enriched 42" maple cabinetry, granite counters with complementing mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a brilliant morning room with a dry bar hutch and atrium door access to the low maintenance Trex deck overlooking trees. Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet, a lighted ceiling fan, and a private bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate shower, and a tile surround soaking tub. Adding to the fun, the entry lower level is completed a family room with recessed lighting and extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have any available units?
8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have?
Some of 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8643 ENOCH PRATT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

