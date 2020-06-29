4933 LEE FARM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ellicott City Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with a one car garage. Professionally painted interior, lovely hardwood wood flooring on staircases, living room, dining room upper bedrooms and upper hallway. Large kitchen with 42 inch white cabinets, center island and patio doors to deck with view of pond. Family room with fireplace and sliders to brick patio plus 3rd full bath on lower level. Master bedroom with full bath including soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Great location just off Rt 100. MUST SEE!