4933 LEE FARM COURT
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

4933 LEE FARM COURT

4933 Lee Farm Court · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Lee Farm Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ellicott City Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with a one car garage. Professionally painted interior, lovely hardwood wood flooring on staircases, living room, dining room upper bedrooms and upper hallway. Large kitchen with 42 inch white cabinets, center island and patio doors to deck with view of pond. Family room with fireplace and sliders to brick patio plus 3rd full bath on lower level. Master bedroom with full bath including soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Great location just off Rt 100. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have any available units?
4933 LEE FARM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have?
Some of 4933 LEE FARM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 LEE FARM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4933 LEE FARM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 LEE FARM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4933 LEE FARM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4933 LEE FARM COURT offers parking.
Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 LEE FARM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have a pool?
No, 4933 LEE FARM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have accessible units?
No, 4933 LEE FARM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 LEE FARM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 LEE FARM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4933 LEE FARM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
