4706 LEYDEN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HARD TO FIND 3 LEVEL GARAGE TOWN HOME IN DORSEY HALL! 3 FULL SIZE BEDS & 2 FULL, 2 HALF BATHS! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WITH BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW CABINETS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. ALL BATHROOM WITH BRAND NEW VANITY, GRANITE COUNTER, NEW TOILET & NEW SHOWER. HARDWOOD FLOORS RE-POLISHED & LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM WITH CLEAN NEW TILE FLOORS! GREAT SCHOOLS & EXTREMELY CONVENIENT LOCATION! CLOSE TO ROUTES 29/100. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTER, OUT DOOR POOL, KIDS PLAY GROUND, WALKING TRAILS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. MINUTES FROM CENTENNIAL PARK & COLUMBIA MALL NEAR RESTAURANTS & ENTERTAINMENT! USE BROKER APPLICATION ON LONG AND FOSTER WEBSITE. HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS WELCOME.