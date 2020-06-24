4703 Columbia Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Ellicott City. First floor has a gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring in the family room and the laundry room with a washer and dryer for added convenience. An updated bath and access to 1 car garage. Second floor has a open floor plan living room/dining room, an additional bath and a fully equipped eat in kitchen. The kitchen has tiled floors, pantry closet, updated countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. The third floor has a full hall bath and 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space. The master third bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets, and a full master bath. There is an additional loft space that would make a great home office or nursery.



~ Columbia Association includes access to community pools and gym.



~ Close to many shopping and restaurants!



~ Close to SR 100, SR 29, and SR 108



Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



