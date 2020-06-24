All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4703 Columbia Rd

4703 Columbia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4703 Columbia Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Ellicott City. First floor has a gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring in the family room and the laundry room with a washer and dryer for added convenience. An updated bath and access to 1 car garage. Second floor has a open floor plan living room/dining room, an additional bath and a fully equipped eat in kitchen. The kitchen has tiled floors, pantry closet, updated countertops, and all stainless steel appliances. The third floor has a full hall bath and 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space. The master third bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets, and a full master bath. There is an additional loft space that would make a great home office or nursery.

~ Columbia Association includes access to community pools and gym.

~ Close to many shopping and restaurants!

~ Close to SR 100, SR 29, and SR 108

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE4931374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Columbia Rd have any available units?
4703 Columbia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4703 Columbia Rd have?
Some of 4703 Columbia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Columbia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Columbia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Columbia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Columbia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Columbia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4703 Columbia Rd offers parking.
Does 4703 Columbia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4703 Columbia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Columbia Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4703 Columbia Rd has a pool.
Does 4703 Columbia Rd have accessible units?
No, 4703 Columbia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Columbia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 Columbia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 Columbia Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 Columbia Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
