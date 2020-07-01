3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT

Amenities

Spectacular sun-filled Brick-front colonial at the end of cul de sac in sought after Gray Rock Farm. Largest flat lot on the street and backs to reserved open space and the Little Patuxent River. Inviting foyer Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Hardwood floor throughout first floor with elegant molding and chair railings. Spacious deck leads to the private backyard for entertainment and relaxation. Four bedrooms on one level. Master bedroom suit with sitting area overlooking family room, whirpool bathtub and walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level has full bath, walkout to side yard. Storage room with lots of built-in shelves. Radon system for better air quality. Convenient location for commute, shopping and dining. Centennial High School district! Recent renovations includes: Hardwood floor for first floor, Renovated bathrooms, Replaced three skylights, Completely replaced entire insulation, Finished garage, New sliding doors, New appliances. A perfect place to move-in and enjoy!