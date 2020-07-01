All apartments in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD
3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT
3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT

3812 Yellowstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Yellowstone Court, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular sun-filled Brick-front colonial at the end of cul de sac in sought after Gray Rock Farm. Largest flat lot on the street and backs to reserved open space and the Little Patuxent River. Inviting foyer Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Hardwood floor throughout first floor with elegant molding and chair railings. Spacious deck leads to the private backyard for entertainment and relaxation. Four bedrooms on one level. Master bedroom suit with sitting area overlooking family room, whirpool bathtub and walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level has full bath, walkout to side yard. Storage room with lots of built-in shelves. Radon system for better air quality. Convenient location for commute, shopping and dining. Centennial High School district! Recent renovations includes: Hardwood floor for first floor, Renovated bathrooms, Replaced three skylights, Completely replaced entire insulation, Finished garage, New sliding doors, New appliances. A perfect place to move-in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have any available units?
3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have?
Some of 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT offers parking.
Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 YELLOWSTONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

