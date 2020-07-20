Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3035 Hockley Mill Dr Available 08/23/19 Bright and Inviting 3 bed Townhome in Ellicott City - Don't miss out on this spacious and open floor plan, brick front townhouse. Lots of upgrades and great location. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dinning room, carpet in the living areas. Entertainer's kitchen, stainless gourmet appliances with coordinated granite counter top. Huge island, beautiful cabinets. 1 car garage. Must see!!



Available 8/23/19



Parking: Garage

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



