Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

3035 Hockley Mill Dr

3035 Hockley Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Hockley Mill Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3035 Hockley Mill Dr Available 08/23/19 Bright and Inviting 3 bed Townhome in Ellicott City - Don't miss out on this spacious and open floor plan, brick front townhouse. Lots of upgrades and great location. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dinning room, carpet in the living areas. Entertainer's kitchen, stainless gourmet appliances with coordinated granite counter top. Huge island, beautiful cabinets. 1 car garage. Must see!!

Available 8/23/19

Parking: Garage
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4946220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have any available units?
3035 Hockley Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have?
Some of 3035 Hockley Mill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Hockley Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Hockley Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Hockley Mill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 Hockley Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3035 Hockley Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
