10717 HILLINGDON ROAD

Very clean, bright and spacious end unit in Waverly Woods. 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half baths with fully finished basement totals over 2500 finished sq.ft. Main floor with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, spacious Sunroom off kitchen area is great for entertainment. Spacious kitchen with granite top and island. Master suite has walk in closet, tub, shower, double bowl vanity. Nice sized rear deck with steps makes easy for trash cans and access from parking lot. Hardwood flooring for entire 2nd floors and step. Available immediately and strong credit reference (minimum 680 FICO score) and $8000 monthly income is required. NO PET policy.