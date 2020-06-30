All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
10717 HILLINGDON ROAD
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

10717 HILLINGDON ROAD

10717 Hillingdon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10717 Hillingdon Road, Ellicott City, MD 21163

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Very clean, bright and spacious end unit in Waverly Woods. 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half baths with fully finished basement totals over 2500 finished sq.ft. Main floor with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, spacious Sunroom off kitchen area is great for entertainment. Spacious kitchen with granite top and island. Master suite has walk in closet, tub, shower, double bowl vanity. Nice sized rear deck with steps makes easy for trash cans and access from parking lot. Hardwood flooring for entire 2nd floors and step. Available immediately and strong credit reference (minimum 680 FICO score) and $8000 monthly income is required. NO PET policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have any available units?
10717 HILLINGDON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have?
Some of 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10717 HILLINGDON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD offers parking.
Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have a pool?
No, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10717 HILLINGDON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College