965 PIRATES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/15/2020!** Remaining March rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath END OF GROUP town home in West Shore! NEW PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT! Lower level has a large finished rec room as well a finished large private office area. Main level has an eat in kitchen and large living room area. Main level also offers a 2ft bump out for even more space. Master bedroom has a walk in closet AND private access to the shared bathroom. Deck off the rear of the home leads to the enclosed back yard. Home backs to woods and water for added privacy. Come see this one today! Pets okay case by case, professionally managed.