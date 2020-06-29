All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated March 7 2020

965 PIRATES COURT

965 Pirates Court · No Longer Available
Location

965 Pirates Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/15/2020!** Remaining March rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath END OF GROUP town home in West Shore! NEW PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT! Lower level has a large finished rec room as well a finished large private office area. Main level has an eat in kitchen and large living room area. Main level also offers a 2ft bump out for even more space. Master bedroom has a walk in closet AND private access to the shared bathroom. Deck off the rear of the home leads to the enclosed back yard. Home backs to woods and water for added privacy. Come see this one today! Pets okay case by case, professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 PIRATES COURT have any available units?
965 PIRATES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 965 PIRATES COURT have?
Some of 965 PIRATES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 PIRATES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
965 PIRATES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 PIRATES COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 PIRATES COURT is pet friendly.
Does 965 PIRATES COURT offer parking?
No, 965 PIRATES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 965 PIRATES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 965 PIRATES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 PIRATES COURT have a pool?
No, 965 PIRATES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 965 PIRATES COURT have accessible units?
No, 965 PIRATES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 965 PIRATES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 PIRATES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 965 PIRATES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 PIRATES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
