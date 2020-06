Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this immaculate 2/3 bedroom condo. 2nd bedroom has TWO huge walk in closets! Lots of storage space throughout. Breakfast room has French doors and could become a 3rd bedroom if needed. Also a great sun room with lots of natural light! Unit has new carpet, updated refrigerator, hot water heater and air conditioner. Brand new washer and dryer. Nice deck for relaxing outdoors this spring!