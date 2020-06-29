903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Top Floor Condo in Edgewood, MD !!!$250.00 off 1st months rent if move in date by 3.1.20!!! - Property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, living room, dining/sunroom, master bedroom with attached walk in closet and full attached bathroom! Property also offer a full size washer and dryer in unit, walk-out patio and much much more. Water/sewer/trash included in rent as well as access to the clubhouse with swimming pool! Sorry NO PETS accepted .



(RLNE5387072)