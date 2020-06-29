All apartments in Edgewood
903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J

903 Cedar Crest Court North · No Longer Available
Location

903 Cedar Crest Court North, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Top Floor Condo in Edgewood, MD !!!$250.00 off 1st months rent if move in date by 3.1.20!!! - Property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, living room, dining/sunroom, master bedroom with attached walk in closet and full attached bathroom! Property also offer a full size washer and dryer in unit, walk-out patio and much much more. Water/sewer/trash included in rent as well as access to the clubhouse with swimming pool! Sorry NO PETS accepted .

(RLNE5387072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have any available units?
903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have?
Some of 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J pet-friendly?
No, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J offer parking?
No, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J does not offer parking.
Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J has a pool.
Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have accessible units?
No, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Cedar Crest Court Unit J does not have units with air conditioning.

