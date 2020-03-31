629 BURLINGTON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

EXTRA SPACIOUS EOG! UNLIMITED POTENTIAL WITH EXTRA SPACE ON ALL LEVELS*ALL APPLIANCE CONVEY*4 BEDROOMS*3.5 BATHROOMS*LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & PERGO FLOORS*SPACIOUS DINING ROOM THAT MAY ACCOMMODATE A 6+ CHAIRS &TABLE*MASTER SUITE WITH MASTER-BATH*WALK-IN CLOSETS*FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH*STUDY AREA WITH BUILT-INS*CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR! YOU WILL TAKE PRIDE IN CALLING THIS HOME SWEET HOME!