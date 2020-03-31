All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 629 BURLINGTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
629 BURLINGTON COURT
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:57 PM

629 BURLINGTON COURT

629 Burlington Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

629 Burlington Ct, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
EXTRA SPACIOUS EOG! UNLIMITED POTENTIAL WITH EXTRA SPACE ON ALL LEVELS*ALL APPLIANCE CONVEY*4 BEDROOMS*3.5 BATHROOMS*LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & PERGO FLOORS*SPACIOUS DINING ROOM THAT MAY ACCOMMODATE A 6+ CHAIRS &TABLE*MASTER SUITE WITH MASTER-BATH*WALK-IN CLOSETS*FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH*STUDY AREA WITH BUILT-INS*CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR! YOU WILL TAKE PRIDE IN CALLING THIS HOME SWEET HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have any available units?
629 BURLINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have?
Some of 629 BURLINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 BURLINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
629 BURLINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 BURLINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 629 BURLINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT offer parking?
No, 629 BURLINGTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 BURLINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 629 BURLINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 629 BURLINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 BURLINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 BURLINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College