EXTRA SPACIOUS EOG! UNLIMITED POTENTIAL WITH EXTRA SPACE ON ALL LEVELS*ALL APPLIANCE CONVEY*4 BEDROOMS*3.5 BATHROOMS*LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & PERGO FLOORS*SPACIOUS DINING ROOM THAT MAY ACCOMMODATE A 6+ CHAIRS &TABLE*MASTER SUITE WITH MASTER-BATH*WALK-IN CLOSETS*FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH*STUDY AREA WITH BUILT-INS*CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR! YOU WILL TAKE PRIDE IN CALLING THIS HOME SWEET HOME!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have any available units?
629 BURLINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 629 BURLINGTON COURT have?
Some of 629 BURLINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 BURLINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
629 BURLINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.