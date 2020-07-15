Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

606 Harr Park Ct Available 08/07/20 Newly Renovated Town Home- Edgewood, MD - Don't miss your chance to rent this newly renovated townhouse located in Edgewood, MD. This home offers three bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, finished basement, laundry room and deck over looking the fenced in yard. Wood like laminate flooring throughout the main level and second floor, with vinyl flooring in the basement and bathrooms. Other amenities include stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, new washer/ dryer, freshly painted throughout. Located just minutes away from Pulaski Hwy with plenty of shopping and restaurants options near by.



Call today to schedule your showing!



*One Year Lease required

*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5469772)