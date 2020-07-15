All apartments in Edgewood
606 Harr Park Ct
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

606 Harr Park Ct

606 Harrpark Court · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

606 Harrpark Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Harr Park Ct · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
606 Harr Park Ct Available 08/07/20 Newly Renovated Town Home- Edgewood, MD - Don't miss your chance to rent this newly renovated townhouse located in Edgewood, MD. This home offers three bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, finished basement, laundry room and deck over looking the fenced in yard. Wood like laminate flooring throughout the main level and second floor, with vinyl flooring in the basement and bathrooms. Other amenities include stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, new washer/ dryer, freshly painted throughout. Located just minutes away from Pulaski Hwy with plenty of shopping and restaurants options near by.

Call today to schedule your showing!

*One Year Lease required
*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Harr Park Ct have any available units?
606 Harr Park Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 Harr Park Ct have?
Some of 606 Harr Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Harr Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
606 Harr Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Harr Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 606 Harr Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 606 Harr Park Ct offer parking?
No, 606 Harr Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 606 Harr Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Harr Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Harr Park Ct have a pool?
No, 606 Harr Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 606 Harr Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 606 Harr Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Harr Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Harr Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Harr Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Harr Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
