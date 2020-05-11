All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

601 Edgewood Rd Apt A

601 Edgewood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

601 Edgewood Rd, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must-see 2 bedroom apartment with off-street parking just minutes from shopping and amenities in Edgewood! Nicely-sized kitchen leads to a spacious living area with tons of natural light and access to a full bath with soaking tub. 2 comfortable bedrooms offer wall-to-wall carpeting, neutral paint, and ample closet storage. Full size washer dryer included along with a huge shared yard! Conveniently located within minutes of Rt 40, Rt 24, and I-95 commuter routes!

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE4930898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have any available units?
601 Edgewood Rd Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have?
Some of 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
601 Edgewood Rd Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A offers parking.
Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have a pool?
No, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have accessible units?
No, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Edgewood Rd Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
