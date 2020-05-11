601 Edgewood Rd Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must-see 2 bedroom apartment with off-street parking just minutes from shopping and amenities in Edgewood! Nicely-sized kitchen leads to a spacious living area with tons of natural light and access to a full bath with soaking tub. 2 comfortable bedrooms offer wall-to-wall carpeting, neutral paint, and ample closet storage. Full size washer dryer included along with a huge shared yard! Conveniently located within minutes of Rt 40, Rt 24, and I-95 commuter routes!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



