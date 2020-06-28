All apartments in Edgewood
408 LABURNUM ROAD
408 LABURNUM ROAD

408 Laburnum Road · No Longer Available
Location

408 Laburnum Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT THROUGH 11/15! Remaining November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great move in ready 3 bedroom 1.5 bath semi-detached home!Wood lam flooring in your living and dining rooms. Kitchen has new flooring ad BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances! NEW carpet and paint throughout! Lower level rec room is great for entertaining! Nice sized deck leads into your extra large fenced in yard! Pets OK case by case. Professionally managed. Come see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

