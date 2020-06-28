408 LABURNUM ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT THROUGH 11/15! Remaining November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great move in ready 3 bedroom 1.5 bath semi-detached home!Wood lam flooring in your living and dining rooms. Kitchen has new flooring ad BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances! NEW carpet and paint throughout! Lower level rec room is great for entertaining! Nice sized deck leads into your extra large fenced in yard! Pets OK case by case. Professionally managed. Come see this one today!