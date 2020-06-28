FREE RENT THROUGH 11/15! Remaining November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great move in ready 3 bedroom 1.5 bath semi-detached home!Wood lam flooring in your living and dining rooms. Kitchen has new flooring ad BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances! NEW carpet and paint throughout! Lower level rec room is great for entertaining! Nice sized deck leads into your extra large fenced in yard! Pets OK case by case. Professionally managed. Come see this one today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have any available units?
408 LABURNUM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have?
Some of 408 LABURNUM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 LABURNUM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
408 LABURNUM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 LABURNUM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 LABURNUM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD offer parking?
No, 408 LABURNUM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 LABURNUM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have a pool?
No, 408 LABURNUM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 408 LABURNUM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 LABURNUM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 LABURNUM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 LABURNUM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.