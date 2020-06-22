312 Canoe Lane

Amenities
Canoe lane - Property Id: 97319
Single Family split level, 3 BR, 2.5 BATHS, large family room w/ fireplace, large back yard with play ground, living room/dinning room combo, newly painted inside, utility room w/washer/dryer included. Attached garage, 2 spaces, homes security system included and water and sew paid by Landlord contract lawn and pest care. Close to schools walking distance, Aberdeen Proving Ground North 20min commute to APG South 5min. All applicants must have credit score of at least 630 or average combined. Not accepting vouchers at this time.
Benefits for Military Members: Waived / Reduced Security Deposit
Military Clause: Yes
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Friendly
Yes, subject to approval: 15 - 60 lbs (
Pet types: Dog Only !
Deposit: $300
Pet Notes: Approval dependent on personality of dog.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97319
Property Id 97319
(RLNE5383185)