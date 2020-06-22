All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, MD
312 Canoe Lane
312 Canoe Lane

312 Canoe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

312 Canoe Lane, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Canoe lane - Property Id: 97319

Single Family split level, 3 BR, 2.5 BATHS, large family room w/ fireplace, large back yard with play ground, living room/dinning room combo, newly painted inside, utility room w/washer/dryer included. Attached garage, 2 spaces, homes security system included and water and sew paid by Landlord contract lawn and pest care. Close to schools walking distance, Aberdeen Proving Ground North 20min commute to APG South 5min. All applicants must have credit score of at least 630 or average combined. Not accepting vouchers at this time.

Benefits for Military Members: Waived / Reduced Security Deposit
Military Clause: Yes

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Friendly
Yes, subject to approval: 15 - 60 lbs (
Pet types: Dog Only !
Deposit: $300
Pet Notes: Approval dependent on personality of dog.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Canoe Lane have any available units?
312 Canoe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 312 Canoe Lane have?
Some of 312 Canoe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Canoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Canoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Canoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Canoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 312 Canoe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 312 Canoe Lane offers parking.
Does 312 Canoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Canoe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Canoe Lane have a pool?
No, 312 Canoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 312 Canoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 Canoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Canoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Canoe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Canoe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Canoe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
