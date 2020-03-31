3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome Rental! 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths Townhome built 2007, located in Autumn Run Subdivision. MAIN LEVEL: Features open floor plan with separate Living Room and Dining Area; Powder Room; Kitchen with SS appliances and recess lighting; and Morning/Breakfast/Family Room that leads to Deck. UPPER LEVEL: Features Master Bedroom with Sitting Area; Master Bath with separate soaking tub, shower and vanity; 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms; and 2nd Full Bath. LOWER LEVEL: Family/Recreation Room with recess lighting; alternate 4th Bedroom; Utility/Laundry Room; and Full Bath. INTERIOR: Newly Painted; and additional Sump Pump. EXTERIOR: Landscaped; and Deck with steps to back-yard which backs to Abingdon Woods (portion of which is zoned commercial and industrial- see Harford County website for planning and development, etc). Convenient transportation and highway access to 1-95, Route 40, MARC trains and Amtrak. Nearby gourmet supermarket, local farms, farmer's markets, malls, and outlet mall shopping approximately an hour away. Family-friendly amenities and activities including state parks, hiking trails and more. Rent includes: HOA fee, common area, parking, water, sewer, trash removal service, lawn care service, snow removal (Harford county plows the common roads, tenant responsible for shoveling their parking spaces, sidewalk, and steps). Tenant pays: their own electric, gas, heat, hot water, cable, exterior and interior maintenance, insurance (see complete list). No pets will be allowed.