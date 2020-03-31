All apartments in Edgewood
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE

3027 Raking Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Raking Leaf Drive, Edgewood, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Townhome Rental! 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths Townhome built 2007, located in Autumn Run Subdivision. MAIN LEVEL: Features open floor plan with separate Living Room and Dining Area; Powder Room; Kitchen with SS appliances and recess lighting; and Morning/Breakfast/Family Room that leads to Deck. UPPER LEVEL: Features Master Bedroom with Sitting Area; Master Bath with separate soaking tub, shower and vanity; 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms; and 2nd Full Bath. LOWER LEVEL: Family/Recreation Room with recess lighting; alternate 4th Bedroom; Utility/Laundry Room; and Full Bath. INTERIOR: Newly Painted; and additional Sump Pump. EXTERIOR: Landscaped; and Deck with steps to back-yard which backs to Abingdon Woods (portion of which is zoned commercial and industrial- see Harford County website for planning and development, etc). Convenient transportation and highway access to 1-95, Route 40, MARC trains and Amtrak. Nearby gourmet supermarket, local farms, farmer's markets, malls, and outlet mall shopping approximately an hour away. Family-friendly amenities and activities including state parks, hiking trails and more. Rent includes: HOA fee, common area, parking, water, sewer, trash removal service, lawn care service, snow removal (Harford county plows the common roads, tenant responsible for shoveling their parking spaces, sidewalk, and steps). Tenant pays: their own electric, gas, heat, hot water, cable, exterior and interior maintenance, insurance (see complete list). No pets will be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have any available units?
3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 RAKING LEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
