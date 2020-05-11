1969 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End of row townhome with fully renovated, massive 4bd, 1.5 bath with a finished basement. Extras include brand new granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, washer/dryer, with an extra room for an offiice on the first floor. Also, there is another finished room in the basement that can be used as an extra guest room or for storage. Sliding doors bring you out to a built in porch with panoramic views. Assigned parking spot included. Property is located right across the street from Community Center.