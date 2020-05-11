All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated May 11 2019 at 7:44 PM

1969 Brookside Drive

1969 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1969 Brookside Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End of row townhome with fully renovated, massive 4bd, 1.5 bath with a finished basement. Extras include brand new granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, washer/dryer, with an extra room for an offiice on the first floor. Also, there is another finished room in the basement that can be used as an extra guest room or for storage. Sliding doors bring you out to a built in porch with panoramic views. Assigned parking spot included. Property is located right across the street from Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 Brookside Drive have any available units?
1969 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1969 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 1969 Brookside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1969 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1969 Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1969 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1969 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 1969 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1969 Brookside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 1969 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1969 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1969 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1969 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1969 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1969 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
