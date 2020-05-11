All apartments in Edgewood
1938 HAREWOOD ROAD.
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

1938 HAREWOOD ROAD

1938 Harewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Harewood Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT THROUGH 8/15! Remaining August rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Come see this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split foyer style home! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. BRAND NEW KITCHEN! NEW appliances, NEW granite counter tops! Brand new carpet in the dining room and fresh paint throughout! Brick front fireplace in your lower level family room. Deck with access to the FENCED IN rear yard! Gas appliances for lower utility bills! Don't miss out on this one! Pets ok case by case. Professionally managed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1938 HAREWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1938 HAREWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 HAREWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

