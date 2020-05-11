1938 HAREWOOD ROAD.

Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 8/15! Remaining August rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Come see this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split foyer style home! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. BRAND NEW KITCHEN! NEW appliances, NEW granite counter tops! Brand new carpet in the dining room and fresh paint throughout! Brick front fireplace in your lower level family room. Deck with access to the FENCED IN rear yard! Gas appliances for lower utility bills! Don't miss out on this one! Pets ok case by case. Professionally managed!