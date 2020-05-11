1800 HARBINGER TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check this one out! This recently upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full bath rancher won't last long! BRAND NEW carpet and paint throughout! BRAND NEW kitchen counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! This home has plenty of space, in addition to your living room and dining room enjoy relaxing or entertaining in your enclosed sunroom OR your family room! Master bedroom has a private master bath with ceramic tile flooring! Main level laundry! This one is a MUST SEE! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.