Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1800 HARBINGER TRAIL
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1800 HARBINGER TRAIL

1800 Harbinger Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Harbinger Trail, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this one out! This recently upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full bath rancher won't last long! BRAND NEW carpet and paint throughout! BRAND NEW kitchen counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! This home has plenty of space, in addition to your living room and dining room enjoy relaxing or entertaining in your enclosed sunroom OR your family room! Master bedroom has a private master bath with ceramic tile flooring! Main level laundry! This one is a MUST SEE! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have any available units?
1800 HARBINGER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have?
Some of 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1800 HARBINGER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL offer parking?
No, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 HARBINGER TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

