Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!**Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! This one is a MUST SEE! NEW NEW NEW! Move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath brick front townhome! BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT! NEW carpet and paint throughout! NEW KITCHEN! NEW counters, cabinets, flooring AND stainless steel appliances! Finished lower level offers extra entertaining space and a storage area. Come see this one before it's gone! Professionally managed. Pets okay case by case.