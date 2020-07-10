All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 874 MILDRED AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
874 MILDRED AVENUE
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

874 MILDRED AVENUE

874 Mildred Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

874 Mildred Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Look! This Home is Ready for You. A modern and up-to-date from top to bottom. Check out the galley kitchen with granite counters and a ceramic-tiled floor. Walk upstairs to 3 bedrooms and a full bath with tiled tub surround. And surprise! Downstairs is a fully finished family room/ playroom plus a 2nd full bath. There is a covered patio in the back for your grill and patio set. Place your rocker on the front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 MILDRED AVENUE have any available units?
874 MILDRED AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 MILDRED AVENUE have?
Some of 874 MILDRED AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 MILDRED AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
874 MILDRED AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 MILDRED AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 874 MILDRED AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 874 MILDRED AVENUE offer parking?
No, 874 MILDRED AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 874 MILDRED AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 MILDRED AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 MILDRED AVENUE have a pool?
No, 874 MILDRED AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 874 MILDRED AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 874 MILDRED AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 874 MILDRED AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 MILDRED AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College