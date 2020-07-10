874 MILDRED AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Look! This Home is Ready for You. A modern and up-to-date from top to bottom. Check out the galley kitchen with granite counters and a ceramic-tiled floor. Walk upstairs to 3 bedrooms and a full bath with tiled tub surround. And surprise! Downstairs is a fully finished family room/ playroom plus a 2nd full bath. There is a covered patio in the back for your grill and patio set. Place your rocker on the front porch.