874 MILDRED AVENUE

Look! This Home is Ready for You. A modern and up-to-date from top to bottom. Check out the galley kitchen with granite counters and a ceramic-tiled floor. Walk upstairs to 3 bedrooms and a full bath with tiled tub surround. And surprise! Downstairs is a fully finished family room/ playroom plus a 2nd full bath. There is a covered patio in the back for your grill and patio set. Place your rocker on the front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
