872 Jaydee Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End of Group 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this renovated End of Group, 3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse with parking pad! Freshly painted. Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher. Partially finished room in the basement with full bath. Fenced in side / rear yard. Central Air! Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4652212)