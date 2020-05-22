All apartments in Dundalk
872 Jaydee Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

872 Jaydee Avenue

872 Jaydee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

872 Jaydee Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
End of Group 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this renovated End of Group, 3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse with parking pad! Freshly painted. Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher. Partially finished room in the basement with full bath. Fenced in side / rear yard. Central Air! Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4652212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Jaydee Avenue have any available units?
872 Jaydee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Jaydee Avenue have?
Some of 872 Jaydee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Jaydee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
872 Jaydee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Jaydee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Jaydee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 872 Jaydee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 872 Jaydee Avenue offers parking.
Does 872 Jaydee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Jaydee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Jaydee Avenue have a pool?
No, 872 Jaydee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 872 Jaydee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 872 Jaydee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Jaydee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Jaydee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
