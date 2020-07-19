8217 Cornwall Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated media room carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

This light and airy home has an abundance of convenience features and storage space. Entering the foyer, you are greeted with a large closet. The living room features new carpet and is open to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, dishwasher, french door refrigerator and ceramic top stove. The mud room is perfect for storage, features HE washer and dryer. Bonus space off the living room can be used for an office or small game/media room. Two generous sized bedrooms on the main floor can easily handle large beds. The bathroom has been renovated and features a heated floor and water-efficient fixtures. The second floor is both spacious and private with a great multi-use space, perfect for a rec room or media room. The second floor bedroom is large and can easily fit a king sized bed. Outside, the fenced yard is spacious and level. The oversized shed features two levels of storage. The driveway is perfectly located right next to the mud room entrance, making grocery trips easy.