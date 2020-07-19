All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8217 Cornwall Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8217 Cornwall Road
Last updated May 22 2019 at 5:34 PM

8217 Cornwall Road

8217 Cornwall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8217 Cornwall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This light and airy home has an abundance of convenience features and storage space. Entering the foyer, you are greeted with a large closet. The living room features new carpet and is open to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, dishwasher, french door refrigerator and ceramic top stove. The mud room is perfect for storage, features HE washer and dryer. Bonus space off the living room can be used for an office or small game/media room. Two generous sized bedrooms on the main floor can easily handle large beds. The bathroom has been renovated and features a heated floor and water-efficient fixtures. The second floor is both spacious and private with a great multi-use space, perfect for a rec room or media room. The second floor bedroom is large and can easily fit a king sized bed. Outside, the fenced yard is spacious and level. The oversized shed features two levels of storage. The driveway is perfectly located right next to the mud room entrance, making grocery trips easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Cornwall Road have any available units?
8217 Cornwall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Cornwall Road have?
Some of 8217 Cornwall Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Cornwall Road currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Cornwall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Cornwall Road pet-friendly?
No, 8217 Cornwall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8217 Cornwall Road offer parking?
No, 8217 Cornwall Road does not offer parking.
Does 8217 Cornwall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8217 Cornwall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Cornwall Road have a pool?
No, 8217 Cornwall Road does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Cornwall Road have accessible units?
No, 8217 Cornwall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Cornwall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Cornwall Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College