Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Turnkey Rental with Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island and space for Large Table. Two Large Bedrooms with Hardwood Flooring plus Second Floor Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom. Both bathrooms have been Updated; Fresh Paint, Washer/Dryer Hookup, 2 car Driveway, Fenced Rear Yard and Rear Screened Porch/Deck. Ready To Move Into.