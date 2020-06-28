All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8118 CORNWALL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8118 CORNWALL ROAD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

8118 CORNWALL ROAD

8118 Cornwall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8118 Cornwall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You will love this large home with 5 bedrooms. Updated kitchen w/ SS Appliances and baths, gorgeous hardwood floors, this home is clean and ready for you! Large Fully fenced yard, plenty of parking, this home by the water is a great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have any available units?
8118 CORNWALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have?
Some of 8118 CORNWALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 CORNWALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8118 CORNWALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 CORNWALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8118 CORNWALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8118 CORNWALL ROAD offers parking.
Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8118 CORNWALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 8118 CORNWALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8118 CORNWALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 CORNWALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College