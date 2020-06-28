You will love this large home with 5 bedrooms. Updated kitchen w/ SS Appliances and baths, gorgeous hardwood floors, this home is clean and ready for you! Large Fully fenced yard, plenty of parking, this home by the water is a great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have any available units?
8118 CORNWALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 CORNWALL ROAD have?
Some of 8118 CORNWALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 CORNWALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8118 CORNWALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.