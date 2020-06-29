8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County

Amenities
Beautiful 4bd/1bth Townhome in Dundalk!! - 1152 sq ft Beautiful livable space
Hardwood flooring
4 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Finished Basement
Fireplace
Laundry Room
Backyard
Parking at the back of the property and off the street
Nearby Elementary Schools and Patapsco High & Center For Arts. Close to Grocery stores, Super Markets, Restaurants, and near Stansbury Park, Chesterwood Park and Merritt Point Park.
All Utilities, tenant responsibility, Pets are welcome!
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
OR
Call the phone number below!
(RLNE5244965)