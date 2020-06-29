All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County

8033 Stratman Road · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Stratman Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Beautiful 4bd/1bth Townhome in Dundalk!! - 1152 sq ft Beautiful livable space
Hardwood flooring
4 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Finished Basement
Fireplace
Laundry Room
Backyard
Parking at the back of the property and off the street

Nearby Elementary Schools and Patapsco High & Center For Arts. Close to Grocery stores, Super Markets, Restaurants, and near Stansbury Park, Chesterwood Park and Merritt Point Park.

All Utilities, tenant responsibility, Pets are welcome!

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

(RLNE5244965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County have any available units?
8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County have?
Some of 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County offers parking.
Does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County have a pool?
No, 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County have accessible units?
No, 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 Stratman Rd Baltimore County does not have units with dishwashers.

