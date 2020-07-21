8011 Gray Haven Rd

Amenities

Must-see 2 bedroom townhome just minutes from community parks, amenities, and commuter routes! Welcoming front porch leads to a light-filled living area with neutral paint and hardwood flooring! Large eat-in kitchen offers generous storage plus ample room to entertain. Spacious upper level includes 2 bedrooms with wood flooring, shared walk-in closet, and bright full bath with soaking tub/shower combination! Bonus finished basement provides both added living space and access to a fully fenced rear yard. Separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Steps away from Bear Creek Park

5 minutes to Merritt Blvd

Less than 10 minutes to I-695



Sorry, no pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



