Dundalk, MD
8011 Gray Haven Rd
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

8011 Gray Haven Rd

8011 Gray Haven Road · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Gray Haven Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Must-see 2 bedroom townhome just minutes from community parks, amenities, and commuter routes! Welcoming front porch leads to a light-filled living area with neutral paint and hardwood flooring! Large eat-in kitchen offers generous storage plus ample room to entertain. Spacious upper level includes 2 bedrooms with wood flooring, shared walk-in closet, and bright full bath with soaking tub/shower combination! Bonus finished basement provides both added living space and access to a fully fenced rear yard. Separate laundry area with full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Steps away from Bear Creek Park
5 minutes to Merritt Blvd
Less than 10 minutes to I-695

Sorry, no pets!
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

