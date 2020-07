Amenities

3 bed, 1 full bath, rehabbed property in Dundalk, MD. This townhome has one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Inside the property includes stainless steel appliances, luxury Washer/Dryer, beautiful counter tops, new vanity, new luxury vinyl tile flooring, parking pad and brand new paint. Upstairs bedrooms includes fans in every room. Owner accepts vouchers. Schedule your showing today!