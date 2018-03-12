7944 Saint Bridget Lane

Amenities

Ever wanted to live in a completely updated home? Well this newly renovated and highly sought after 2 bath brick townhome in the charming Bear Creek area of Dundalk has it all. This home has NEW EVERYTHING. New stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops in the kitchen, new hardwood and tile located throughout house, newly finished basement with a full bath, new HVAC system, electrical, plumbing, and finished sunroom in the front. Walking distance to Battle Grove Park with scenic water views of Bear Creek.



Pets case by case and vouchers accepted.