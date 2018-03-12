All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

7944 Saint Bridget Lane

7944 Saint Bridget Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7944 Saint Bridget Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Ever wanted to live in a completely updated home? Well this newly renovated and highly sought after 2 bath brick townhome in the charming Bear Creek area of Dundalk has it all. This home has NEW EVERYTHING. New stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops in the kitchen, new hardwood and tile located throughout house, newly finished basement with a full bath, new HVAC system, electrical, plumbing, and finished sunroom in the front. Walking distance to Battle Grove Park with scenic water views of Bear Creek.

Call today to lock in this dream home at a low price!

Pets case by case and vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane have any available units?
7944 Saint Bridget Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane have?
Some of 7944 Saint Bridget Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 Saint Bridget Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7944 Saint Bridget Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 Saint Bridget Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7944 Saint Bridget Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane offer parking?
No, 7944 Saint Bridget Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 Saint Bridget Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane have a pool?
No, 7944 Saint Bridget Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane have accessible units?
No, 7944 Saint Bridget Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 Saint Bridget Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7944 Saint Bridget Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

